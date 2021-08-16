PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Critical Analysis

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.35 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.34 billion 2.93 -$724.32 million $2.03 19.62

PDC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PDC Energy pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

