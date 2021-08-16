PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDSB. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

PDSB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

