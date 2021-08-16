Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.34 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

