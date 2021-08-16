Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN opened at $31.00 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.