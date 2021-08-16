Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $142.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 765,884 shares worth $88,899,231. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

