Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,561 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 203.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.9% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $177.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

