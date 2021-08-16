Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $149.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

