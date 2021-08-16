Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,768.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,618.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

