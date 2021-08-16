Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.