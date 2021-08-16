Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $106.27 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27.

