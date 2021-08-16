Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

