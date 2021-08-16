Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRGO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,130,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.