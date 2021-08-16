Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PRGO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,130,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
