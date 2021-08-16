PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $201.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the highest is $223.47 million. PetIQ reported sales of $162.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.70 million to $950.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $995.34 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,580 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 275.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $2,099,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 10,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $770.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.