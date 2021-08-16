Petix & Botte Co Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.