Petix & Botte Co Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after buying an additional 1,029,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,984,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,302,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

