Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.