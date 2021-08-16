PGGM Investments Makes New $178,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after buying an additional 491,281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 511,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 301,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

