PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

