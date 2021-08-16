Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

