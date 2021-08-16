Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

