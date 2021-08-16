PIBBLE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,000.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $40.02 million and $62,000.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00105061 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.