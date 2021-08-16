PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $136,563.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

