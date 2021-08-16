Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Increased by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 10.5% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Growth Interface Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $103,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 187,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

