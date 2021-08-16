Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PHD stock remained flat at $$11.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 376,935 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

