Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $151.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

