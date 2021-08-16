Piper Sandler Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $1.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

