Polkadex (PDEX) Price Tops $12.46 on Top Exchanges

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00026358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and $5.26 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.