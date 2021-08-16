PolypuX Price Reaches $0.0014 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $57,280.61 and $190,159.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00135435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00160196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.26 or 0.99979954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.00919836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.43 or 0.06845887 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

