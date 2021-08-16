Populous (PPT) Tops One Day Volume of $3.65 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00005938 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $150.16 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

