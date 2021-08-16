Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

