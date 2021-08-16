PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PPJE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 136,833,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,822,523. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile
