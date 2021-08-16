Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 119,837 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.