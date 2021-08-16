Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,331 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of ADTRAN worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

