Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $204,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $24,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 118.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.03 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

