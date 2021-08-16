Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $583.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

