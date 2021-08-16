Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $54.38 on Monday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

