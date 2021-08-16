Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 103,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,803 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

