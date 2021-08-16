Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828 in the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPPI opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

