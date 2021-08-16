Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,892 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,892 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $13.50 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

