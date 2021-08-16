Project Pai Tops One Day Volume of $892,707.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $32.54 million and $892,707.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,767,602,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,511,409 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

