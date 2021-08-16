ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 42.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $67.13 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

