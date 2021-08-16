Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.