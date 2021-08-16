Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

PRYMY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,343. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

