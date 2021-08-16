Public Mint 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

