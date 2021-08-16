Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $322.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $317.81 and last traded at $316.55, with a volume of 4395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.67.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

