Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BR opened at $174.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $175.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.