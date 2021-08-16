Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.33

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.33 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Q2 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Q2 by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.