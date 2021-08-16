Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AudioEye, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioEye in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%.

AEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $9.50 on Monday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $408,591. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.