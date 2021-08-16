Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Boosted by Analyst

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Darling Ingredients in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

NYSE:DAR opened at $78.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

