QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

